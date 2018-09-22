Overview

Dr. Sun Wan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wan works at Nicholas J. Palermo DO PC in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.