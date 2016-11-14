Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunah Oh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunah Oh, DO
Dr. Sunah Oh, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh's Office Locations
-
1
Doctor On Demand Management, Inc.3033 Campus Dr Ste W225, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (415) 429-6977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Oh?
very friendly and professional, asking all the appropriate questions, immediately sending my pharmacy the prescription needed.
About Dr. Sunah Oh, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1447225396
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh speaks Korean.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.