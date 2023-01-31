Dr. Sunaina Sehwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunaina Sehwani, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunaina Sehwani, MD
Dr. Sunaina Sehwani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Desert Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sehwani's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sehwani is professional, an active listener and has all of the qualities integral to provision of good bedside manner. She is very thoughtful when addressing my questions.
About Dr. Sunaina Sehwani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1841481439
Education & Certifications
- Saint Luke's Hospital Bethlehem
- Saint Luke's Hospital Bethlehem
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sehwani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sehwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sehwani has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sehwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sehwani speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sehwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.