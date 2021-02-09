Dr. Sunana Sohi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunana Sohi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunana Sohi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Sohi works at
Locations
Louisville Gastroenerology Assoc.1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste G58, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 452-9567
Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Associates, PLLC2401 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 410, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 452-9567
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sohi is amazing - she took time to listen to me, and discuss my problem. She was interested in my symptoms, and used language I understood. Her staff was friendly and efficient- scheduled my procedure and handled all the details. Great Experience!!!
About Dr. Sunana Sohi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohi has seen patients for Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.