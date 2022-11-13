See All Gastroenterologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Sunanda Kane, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sunanda Kane, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Kane works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - GI
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905
(507) 923-2672

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Gallbladder Scan
Wireless pH Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Gallbladder Scan
Wireless pH Testing

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Donna Barnes — Nov 13, 2022
    About Dr. Sunanda Kane, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801957634
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • Rush Presbyn - St Lukes MC
    • Rush Presbyn - St Lukes MC
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

