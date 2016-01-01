Dr. Sunandana Chandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunandana Chandra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunandana Chandra, MD
Dr. Sunandana Chandra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma and Nodular Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandra's Office Locations
- 1 233 E Superior St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
- 2 675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5378
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sunandana Chandra, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1265696348
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
