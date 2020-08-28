Dr. Sunavo Dasgupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasgupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunavo Dasgupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunavo Dasgupta, MD
Dr. Sunavo Dasgupta, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Dasgupta works at
Dr. Dasgupta's Office Locations
1
Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute1365 Wiley Rd Ste 153, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (224) 351-9575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute3800 Highland Ave Ste 101, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (224) 351-9565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute223 E Erie St Ste 310, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (708) 797-9674Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Listening skills very good
About Dr. Sunavo Dasgupta, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Gujarati
- 1750442422
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University Of Michigan Health Systems-Ann Arbor, Ml
- Aurora St Lukes Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Anesthesiology
