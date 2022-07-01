Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunay Shah, MD
Dr. Sunay Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services1150 N 35th Ave Ste 605, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 862-1255Monday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Oscar Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
What do we look for when choosing a doctor… expertise, compassion, someone that listens and spends time giving valuable information, having an office staff that is professional, organized and kind. I spent time researching to find Dr. Shah. I met him for the first time today. I value his logic and compassion. He has my trust and gratitude. I found a doctor to recommend.
About Dr. Sunay Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1578877304
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital|Henry Ford Hospital-Vascular
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Ross School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
