Overview

Dr. Sunbal Zafar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Dr. Zafar works at Sunbal Zafar, MD in Arlington, TX with other offices in Coppell, TX, Southlake, TX and Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastritis and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.