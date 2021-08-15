See All Nephrologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Sundararaman Swaminathan, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sundararaman Swaminathan, MD

Dr. Sundararaman Swaminathan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.

Dr. Swaminathan works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Renovascular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Swaminathan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Specialty Building
    5779 E MAYO BLVD, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 301-7722
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 301-8000
  3. 3
    Mayo Clinic Hospital
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 301-7722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital
  • Sentara Rmh Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 15, 2021
    The knowledge and compassion of Dr. Swaminathan was outstanding. He explained everything in such detail, it was beyond what I expected. Such an honor to have all the Dr's at Mayo working with/for my sister and her complications after her bone marrow transplant.
    Amy Smale — Aug 15, 2021
    About Dr. Sundararaman Swaminathan, MD

    • Nephrology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swaminathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swaminathan has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swaminathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Swaminathan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swaminathan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swaminathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swaminathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

