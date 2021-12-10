Overview of Dr. Sunday Ero, MD

Dr. Sunday Ero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Ero works at Sunday Ero, MD-Baptist Health in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.