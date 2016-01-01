Overview

Dr. Sunday Irene, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Irene works at Kaiser Permanente in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Lamont, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.