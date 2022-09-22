Dr. Sunday Uchella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uchella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunday Uchella, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunday Uchella, MD
Dr. Sunday Uchella, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Uchella works at
Dr. Uchella's Office Locations
Peditric Clinical Services Ltd14904 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 402, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 499-8999
Century Pediatrics Inc2024 Opitz Blvd Ste A, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 492-7000
Herndon Office1031 Sterling Rd Ste 101, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 437-7337
Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center7503 Surratts Rd, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 868-7431
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He is the Doctor of my 2 children He's an execellent Doctor
About Dr. Sunday Uchella, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1063464113
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uchella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uchella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uchella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Uchella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uchella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uchella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uchella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.