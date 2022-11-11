Overview of Dr. Sundeep Adusumalli, MD

Dr. Sundeep Adusumalli, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Adusumalli works at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.