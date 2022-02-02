Overview of Dr. Sundeep Alapati, DO

Dr. Sundeep Alapati, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIVERSITY OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Alapati works at North Alabama Ent in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Sioux Falls, SD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.