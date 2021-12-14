Overview

Dr. Sundeep Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Granite City, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christian Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Das works at Saint Louis Heart & Vascular in Granite City, IL with other offices in Saint Charles, MO, Saint Louis, MO and Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.