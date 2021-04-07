Dr. Sundeep Deorah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deorah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sundeep Deorah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sundeep Deorah, MD
Dr. Sundeep Deorah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from All India Institutes Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Deorah works at
Dr. Deorah's Office Locations
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-6796Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Virginia Urology - Far West End1700 Mills Rd Ste B, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 944-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Deorah is very knowledgeable, kind, easy to talk to and on top of his profession. Very trustworthy care.
About Dr. Sundeep Deorah, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1558572842
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- University of Cincinnati Medical Cente
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- All India Institutes Of Medical Sciences
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deorah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deorah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deorah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deorah has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deorah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Deorah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deorah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deorah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deorah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.