Dr. Sundeep Jayaprabhu, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (25)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sundeep Jayaprabhu, MD

Dr. Sundeep Jayaprabhu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jayaprabhu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    230 S Bemiston Ave Ste 1213, Saint Louis, MO 63105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 862-7755

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sundeep Jayaprabhu, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790986115
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayaprabhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jayaprabhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayaprabhu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayaprabhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayaprabhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayaprabhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

