Overview

Dr. Sundeep Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Singh works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.