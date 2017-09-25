Dr. Sundeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sundeep Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Sundeep Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Stanford University Medical Center450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 736-5555Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Stanford Health Care Pleasanton 55655565 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 320, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 278-7025
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Singh is my 4th GI. First time I met him, I got is a poker face, but I still give it a shot. After conversation I found Dr Singh trying to dissect problem scientifically. He dig into the labs and doctor's report from 7 years back, previous GI won't. Even question do I have Crohn's. Bottom line, when you go to doctor office and want to have a soothing feeling like home, or getting attention like when walk into a car dealership then Dr. Singh is not a GI for you.
About Dr. Sundeep Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1811197866
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Punjabi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.