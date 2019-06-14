Dr. Venkatesulu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunder Venkatesulu, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunder Venkatesulu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Lps At Mercer Bucks Cardiology104 Pheasant Run Ste 128, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 860-3344
Lawrenceville Office3140 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 895-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
phone calls and emails sent to dr venkatesulu are always answered promptly. dr venkatesulu and his nursing staff jackie are the best cardiology practice in the mercer county area
About Dr. Sunder Venkatesulu, MD
- 34 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
