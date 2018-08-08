Dr. Sundip Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sundip Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Sundip Patel, MD
Dr. Sundip Patel, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
ENT For Children3061 W Southlake Blvd Ste 120, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 337-3339
ENT for Children783 N Denton Tap Rd Ste 200, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (817) 337-3339
Hospital Affiliations
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doesn't rush you and answers all of your questions. Very kind and great with the kids.
About Dr. Sundip Patel, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
