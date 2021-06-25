Dr. Katragadda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suneel Katragadda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suneel Katragadda, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College.
Locations
Ga Psychiatric Services LLC2150 Peachford Rd Ste K, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 458-0450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been seeing Dr. K for about 5 years. He is caring and willing to make changes in meds/treatments when we feel things aren't moving in the right direction. He takes time to listen at each appointment and seems to truly care about his patients. He returns my sons calls when he has a question in between appointments. The TMS treatment he provides has been a game changer for our son. If there were more than 5 stars, we would give them all the Dr. K. He and his staff are the best!
About Dr. Suneel Katragadda, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972632388
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katragadda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
