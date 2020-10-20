Overview

Dr. Suneet Kukreja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Kukreja works at ADVANCED CARDIOVASCULAR CONSULTANTS in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.