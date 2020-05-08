See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Suneeta Brito, MD

Pediatrics
2.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Suneeta Brito, MD

Dr. Suneeta Brito, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from KARNATAKA UNIVERSITY / AL-AMEEN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Brito works at Merchant Pediatrics - Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brito's Office Locations

    Orlando
    14015 Egret Tower Dr, Orlando, FL 32837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 447-7100
    Merchant Pediatrics- Kissimmee
    1186 Cypress Glen Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 846-7669

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Abnormal Thyroid
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 08, 2020
    She is amazing with kids. My daughter has never been this happier with any other doctor. She took her time to listen to me and answered all my questions. We love you Dr. Brito.
    May 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Suneeta Brito, MD
    About Dr. Suneeta Brito, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881024313
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KARNATAKA UNIVERSITY / AL-AMEEN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suneeta Brito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brito. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

