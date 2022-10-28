Dr. Suneeta Walia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suneeta Walia, MD
Dr. Suneeta Walia, MD is a Dermatologist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy Ste 11, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3940
- Ochsner Medical Center
Doctor Suneeta Walia, MD has performed day surgery on me periodically for the past three years. Her surgical practice is managed in an excellent manner, from in processing by her nurses and through the surgical procedure. From start to finish I had the feeling that I was in the hands of a very skilled surgeon and very capable nurses. In addition Dr. Walia’s front desk staff were friendly and attentive, and the environment was very clean and well maintained. I could not have asked for a better outcome. If you are in need of surgical services, it has been my experience that Doctor Walia will attend to your medical needs in a very thorough and professional way, and you will be happy with the outcome.
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- Dermatologic Surgery Specialist
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown University
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Walia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walia has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walia speaks Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.
