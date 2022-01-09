Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sung Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sung Anderson, MD
Dr. Sung Anderson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Norwood Hospital.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 431-5220
DMA Norwood325 River Ridge Dr, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 329-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Norwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Haven't seen Dr Anderson for years (wrong insurance), so this was a catch-up visit. She apologized for being 5 minutes late, listened carefully, made notes & observations, made appropriate comment and added questions. She then went through s systematic review and physical, caught me up on shots and recommended further tests. It was wonderful to see her again, she is so pleasant, thorough, and knowledgeable. Thankfully she is younger than me, as I hope to keep her as my PCP for a long time.
About Dr. Sung Anderson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1891793766
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson speaks Korean.
