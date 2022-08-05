Dr. Sung-Eun Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sung-Eun Yoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sung-Eun Yoo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Seoul National University and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Locations
Cary Endocrine & Diabetes Center, PA100 Parkway Office Ct Ste 112, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 378-2332
Cary Endocrine & Diabetes Center, PA103 Parkway Office Ct Ste 202, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 378-2332
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgable. Helped me a lot with my thyroid issues.
About Dr. Sung-Eun Yoo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1093706103
Education & Certifications
- Seoul National University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yoo speaks Korean.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.