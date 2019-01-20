Overview

Dr. Sung Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Chicago Office in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.