Overview of Dr. Sungchun Lee, MD

Dr. Sungchun Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at The Core Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.