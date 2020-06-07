Dr. Sungchun Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sungchun Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
The Core Institute42104 N Venture Dr Ste D118, Phoenix, AZ 85086 Directions (602) 943-1231
Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center16620 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 943-1231
Akdhcllc21410 N 19th Ave Ste 131, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 780-1371
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Lee was very caring and concerned. He took his time and answered all my questions. Even after my appointment I had a problem arise called the office left message for Dr Lee. Very short time later had a callback with a plan of action. Thank you Dr Lee.
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
