Super Profile

Dr. Sungchun Lee, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sungchun Lee, MD

Dr. Sungchun Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at The Core Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Core Institute
    42104 N Venture Dr Ste D118, Phoenix, AZ 85086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 943-1231
  2. 2
    Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center
    16620 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 943-1231
  3. 3
    Akdhcllc
    21410 N 19th Ave Ste 131, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 780-1371

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Acidosis
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 07, 2020
    Dr Lee was very caring and concerned. He took his time and answered all my questions. Even after my appointment I had a problem arise called the office left message for Dr Lee. Very short time later had a callback with a plan of action. Thank you Dr Lee.
    — Jun 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sungchun Lee, MD
    About Dr. Sungchun Lee, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033112818
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sungchun Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

