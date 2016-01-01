Overview of Dr. Sunghoon Kim, MD

Dr. Sunghoon Kim, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Kim works at Pediatric Surgical Associates of the East Bay in Oakland, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA and San Ramon, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.