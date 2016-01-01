Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunghoon Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunghoon Kim, MD
Dr. Sunghoon Kim, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Pediatric Surgical Associates of the East Bay744 52nd St Ste 4100, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 428-3022
Outpatient Services At Childrens Special2401 Shadelands Dr Ste 180, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (510) 428-3022
Kidney Clinic2303 Camino Ramon Ste 175, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 979-3470
Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland747 52nd St, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 428-3431MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sunghoon Kim, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1902833395
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.