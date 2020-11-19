Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunghoon Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunghoon Lee, MD
Dr. Sunghoon Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic Pain Management - Surgery Center1229 E Seminole St Ste 320, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-2064
Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-7298
Mercy Clinic Palliative Care Physician Plaza2708 S Rife Medical Ln Ste 140, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 338-3720
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee done my back surgery last year and I’m very happy he did. At the time it was not fun to go through, but a little over 1 year later I’m well, and doing great. Thanks Dr. Lee
About Dr. Sunghoon Lee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1184642175
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lee works at
