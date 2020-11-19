Overview of Dr. Sunghoon Lee, MD

Dr. Sunghoon Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Lee works at Mercy Spine And Pain Clinic in Springfield, MO with other offices in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.