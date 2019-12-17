Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sungkook Park, MD
Dr. Sungkook Park, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Centennial8402 Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 706-7860
Lee Michael L MD2930 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 731-1616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
KE Medical Group8205 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 735-8734
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Excellent listener, compassionate and committed. I'm very happy to have been referred to Dr. Park.
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Park has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
