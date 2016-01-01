Dr. Sunguk Jang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunguk Jang, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunguk Jang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8862Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sunguk Jang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1134140577
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Drexel University
- Univ MD
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
