Dr. Sunil Akkina, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bucyrus Community Hospital, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Galion Community Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Morrow County Hospital and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Akkina works at Kidney Associates- Mansfield in Mansfield, OH with other offices in Ontario, OH and Norwalk, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.