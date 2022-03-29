See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Sunil Arora, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sunil Arora, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Arora works at Center For Pain Management in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Pain Management
    1602 Physicians Dr Ste 103, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 442-1200
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Chronic Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 29, 2022
    When I First went to Dr. Arora I had Pain with n My Lower Back for the Past few years, I had 2 Sets of Lumbar Faucet shots and Then a Radio Frequency Procedure. I had a Pain Free year, Just went Back for another Radio Frequency Procedure and doing Great.
    Donald F. — Mar 29, 2022
    About Dr. Sunil Arora, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1558366385
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • Government Medical College Amritsar
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
