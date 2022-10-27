Dr. Sunil Bhandarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Bhandarkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunil Bhandarkar, MD
Dr. Sunil Bhandarkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Sinskey Eye Inst
Dr. Bhandarkar works at
Dr. Bhandarkar's Office Locations
Sunil G. Bhandarkar MD Inc.321 N Larchmont Blvd Ste 700, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Directions (323) 467-7161
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So nice and professional. Would recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Sunil Bhandarkar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sinskey Eye Inst
- New York Presbyterian Hosp
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Ophthalmology
