Overview of Dr. Sunil Cherry, MD

Dr. Sunil Cherry, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Nacogdoches Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX, Tyler County Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Cherry works at Neurology Diagnostic Center in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.