Dr. Sunil Cherry, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sunil Cherry, MD

Dr. Sunil Cherry, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Nacogdoches Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX, Tyler County Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Cherry works at Neurology Diagnostic Center in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cherry's Office Locations

  1
    Cherry Mathew
    107 Medical Park Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 634-6333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
  • Nacogdoches Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
  • Tyler County Hospital
  • Woodland Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Vertigo
Cerebrovascular Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 03, 2021
    I t’was ok
    George Dowdy — Feb 03, 2021
    About Dr. Sunil Cherry, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659559763
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunil Cherry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherry works at Neurology Diagnostic Center in Lufkin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cherry’s profile.

    Dr. Cherry has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

