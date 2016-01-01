Dr. Sunil Chhibber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhibber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Chhibber, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunil Chhibber, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Uofl Health - Peace Hospital2020 Newburg Rd, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 451-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sunil Chhibber, MD
- 33 years of experience
- 1831142850
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Maulana Azad Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chhibber accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhibber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhibber works at
Dr. Chhibber has seen patients for Marijuana Addiction, Cocaine Addiction and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chhibber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chhibber speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhibber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhibber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhibber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhibber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.