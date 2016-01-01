See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Sunil Chhibber, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sunil Chhibber, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Chhibber works at Uofl Health - Peace Hospital in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Cocaine Addiction and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uofl Health - Peace Hospital
    2020 Newburg Rd, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 451-3330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Marijuana Addiction
Cocaine Addiction
Group Psychotherapy
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Sunil Chhibber, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1831142850
    Education & Certifications

    • Kansas University Medical Center
    • Maulana Azad Medical College
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
