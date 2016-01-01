Overview

Dr. Sunil Chhibber, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Chhibber works at Uofl Health - Peace Hospital in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Cocaine Addiction and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.