Dr. Sunil Dedhia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sunil Dedhia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and St. Mary Medical Center.
Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana PC730 45th St, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 924-3300
Franciscan Healthcare Munster701 Superior Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-4200
Chhabra Medical Corporation PC7835 Grand Blvd, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 924-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- St. Mary Medical Center
Dr Dedhia treated me for a knee issue. Initially, I had it drained and received a cortisone shot. While it did not resolve the issue, it got me on track. Following an MRI, a meniscus issue was identified. Surgery was scheduled within 2 weeks. The surgery went well and I had no pain after the surgery... and minimal swelling. I was walking without pain immediately. I scheduled 6 weeks of PT, (not with OSNI) which again went well and without pain. When my initial need for medical assistance started, I called Dr Dedhia's office. My appointment was scheduled within 2 days. That was far better than I had expected. I could not have been more pleased with the entire experience and the results.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932369543
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
