Overview of Dr. Sunil Dedhia, MD

Dr. Sunil Dedhia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Dedhia works at Orthopaedic Specialists Of Northwest Indiana in Munster, IN with other offices in Hobart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.