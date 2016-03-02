See All Ophthalmologists in Yuma, AZ
Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD

Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Deokule works at Southwestern Eye Center - Yuma in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deokule's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yuma
    2149 W 24th St Ste B, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 223-6948
  2. 2
    Yuma
    275 W 28th St Ste 2, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 225-2763

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Cataract
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Absolute Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Cyclodialysis Chevron Icon
Cyclodiathermy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Ghost Cell Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Associated With Systemic Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Laser Trabeculoplasty or Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Traumatic Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Corizon Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Deokule?

    Mar 02, 2016
    This doctor is an excellent surgeon and takes the time to fully answer my questions. He is also very good at using the Goldman tonometer to measure eye pressure.
    Bob Hendricks in Tucson, AZ — Mar 02, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Deokule to family and friends

    Dr. Deokule's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Deokule

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD.

    About Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1184879082
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Glaucoma Center U Ca San Diego|Shiley Eye Ctr-UC San Diego|University of Otago /Dunedin Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College Baroda|University of Birmingham
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College Baroda
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tucson Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deokule is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deokule has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deokule has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deokule works at Southwestern Eye Center - Yuma in Yuma, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Deokule’s profile.

    Dr. Deokule has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deokule on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Deokule. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deokule.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deokule, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deokule appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.