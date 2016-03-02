Overview of Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD

Dr. Sunil Deokule, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Deokule works at Southwestern Eye Center - Yuma in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.