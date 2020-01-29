See All Dermatologists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Sunil Dhawan, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sunil Dhawan, MD is a Dermatologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California.

Dr. Dhawan works at Center for Dermatology in Fremont, CA with other offices in Milpitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Dermatology
    2557 Mowry Ave Ste 25, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 717-1755
  2. 2
    Center for Dermatology Cosmetic and Laser Surgery
    995 Montague Expy Ste 111, Milpitas, CA 95035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 717-1756

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis
Folliculitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Scabies
Hair Loss
Lipomas
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Tinea Versicolor
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Hives
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Bedsores
Birthmark
Boil
Chickenpox
Cold Sore
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Telogen Effluvium
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 29, 2020
    Dr Dhawan has removed several skin cancers and follows me closely to make sure I get the care I need. He teaches at Stanford and is very knowledgeable. On occasion wait times can be a bit longer because he does a lot of surgery and he will not leave a mole that needs to be biopsied just to keep a schedule. I know that when it is my turn I get the best possible care without compromise. Dr Dhawan cares a great deal about his patients. On occasion I have had cosmetic procedures done. He is conservative in his approach to cosmetic procedures and the upside to that is all my procedures have had excellent results because he did not try to "do to much" in one procedure. I highly recommend Dr Dhawan.
    — Jan 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sunil Dhawan, MD
    About Dr. Sunil Dhawan, MD

    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    • 1326018987
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Med Ctr Of Fl, Inc, Dermatology Mount Zion M C Univ Ca, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    • University California
    Internship
    • Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
    Medical Education
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunil Dhawan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhawan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhawan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhawan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhawan has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhawan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhawan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhawan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhawan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhawan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

