Dr. Sunil Dhuper, MD
Dr. Sunil Dhuper, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Saint Johns Mercy Medical Center - Mercy Safe Watch625 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-1376
Suffol Pulmonary and Sleep Disorders3400 Nesconset Hwy, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 652-0122
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
DR DUPER IS A VERY CARING GREAT DR. I WAS SO SICK MY REG DR VENIZIA WOULD NOT SEE ME BECAUSE APPERANTLY THEY DON'T SEE SICK PATIENTS...BECAUSE OF COVID !!!! BECAUSE THEY SEE KIDS...WENT TO CITY MD.. GAVE ME ONE TREATMENT, AND NO HELP.. I GOT EVEN WORSE, SO I WENT TO DR. DUPER BECAUSE HE IS A PULMINOLGEST. WHEN HE SAW ME AFTER ME BEING SICK AT HOME FOR MORE THAT A WEEK , HE SAID YOU ARE VERY SICK. I STARTED TO CRY HE SAID DON'T CRY I WILL MAKE YOU BETTER.. AND HE DID !!! I HAD EXACERBATED ASTHMA . HE PUT ME ON A STEROID PACK 2 NEBILIZER TREATMENTS A DAY.. AND 2 INHALERS... WENT BACK IN LESS THAN 2 WEEKS , AND FELT GREAT... I WOULD RECCOMENDEDHIM TO EVERYONE.HE IS ALSO ONE OF THE HEAD PULMIOLGIST IN ST CHARLES HOSPITAL...
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
