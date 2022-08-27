See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Sunil Dhuper, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sunil Dhuper, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sunil Dhuper, MD

Dr. Sunil Dhuper, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Dhuper works at Saint Johns Mercy Medical Center - Mercy Safe Watch in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in East Setauket, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Mullon, MD
Dr. John Mullon, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Dhuper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Johns Mercy Medical Center - Mercy Safe Watch
    625 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-1376
  2. 2
    Suffol Pulmonary and Sleep Disorders
    3400 Nesconset Hwy, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 652-0122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dhuper?

    Aug 27, 2022
    DR DUPER IS A VERY CARING GREAT DR. I WAS SO SICK MY REG DR VENIZIA WOULD NOT SEE ME BECAUSE APPERANTLY THEY DON'T SEE SICK PATIENTS...BECAUSE OF COVID !!!! BECAUSE THEY SEE KIDS...WENT TO CITY MD.. GAVE ME ONE TREATMENT, AND NO HELP.. I GOT EVEN WORSE, SO I WENT TO DR. DUPER BECAUSE HE IS A PULMINOLGEST. WHEN HE SAW ME AFTER ME BEING SICK AT HOME FOR MORE THAT A WEEK , HE SAID YOU ARE VERY SICK. I STARTED TO CRY HE SAID DON'T CRY I WILL MAKE YOU BETTER.. AND HE DID !!! I HAD EXACERBATED ASTHMA . HE PUT ME ON A STEROID PACK 2 NEBILIZER TREATMENTS A DAY.. AND 2 INHALERS... WENT BACK IN LESS THAN 2 WEEKS , AND FELT GREAT... I WOULD RECCOMENDEDHIM TO EVERYONE.HE IS ALSO ONE OF THE HEAD PULMIOLGIST IN ST CHARLES HOSPITAL...
    DEBBIE G. — Aug 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sunil Dhuper, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sunil Dhuper, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dhuper to family and friends

    Dr. Dhuper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dhuper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sunil Dhuper, MD.

    About Dr. Sunil Dhuper, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386779296
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dhuper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhuper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhuper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhuper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhuper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhuper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sunil Dhuper, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.