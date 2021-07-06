Dr. Sunil Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunil Gupta, MD
Dr. Sunil Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Retina Specialty Institute5150 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 476-6759
Retina Specialty Institute2000 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 664-7887
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I arrived for my first visit, I was unable to work or drive. Dr. Gupta assured my wife that he would keep me from going blind. He not only kept that promise, but far exceeded what he promised. My eyesight improved enough to return to work and resume driving. Because of the need, you will have a long wait. Without a doubt, the wait is well worth it. Dr. Gupta and his staff are top notch.
About Dr. Sunil Gupta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1063489383
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Cullen Eye Inst-Baylor Coll Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
