Dr. Sunil Jeswani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeswani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Jeswani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunil Jeswani, MD
Dr. Sunil Jeswani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Tri-city Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Jeswani works at
Dr. Jeswani's Office Locations
-
1
UC San Diego Health1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Tri-city Medical Center
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeswani?
I had no problems with my surgery. Great Dr.
About Dr. Sunil Jeswani, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023359494
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeswani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeswani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jeswani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jeswani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeswani works at
Dr. Jeswani speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeswani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeswani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeswani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeswani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.