Dr. Jhangiani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunil Jhangiani, MD
Overview
Dr. Sunil Jhangiani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Jhangiani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endoscopy Place PC2425 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 231-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jhangiani?
All the receptionists were respectful and very attentive. Dr. Jhangiani very patient and explained everything before and after visit. 100% recommendation
About Dr. Sunil Jhangiani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1396964995
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jhangiani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jhangiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jhangiani works at
Dr. Jhangiani has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jhangiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhangiani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhangiani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jhangiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jhangiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.