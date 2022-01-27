Overview

Dr. Sunil Kakkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Kakkar works at Cardiac Clinic - Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Poinciana, FL and Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.