Dr. Sunil Kapoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunil Kapoor, MD
Dr. Sunil Kapoor, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 721-6130
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
After seeing so many specialists and dealing with a cough that never went away, Dr. Kapoor helped my son and diagnosed him properly. He listens and asks questions and really cares. He has helped my son when no one else could! I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Sunil Kapoor, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Children's National Med Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Pediatric Pulmonology
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.