Dr. Sunil Kapoor, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sunil Kapoor, MD

Dr. Sunil Kapoor, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Kapoor works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kapoor's Office Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901
    (706) 721-6130

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Sep 16, 2019
    After seeing so many specialists and dealing with a cough that never went away, Dr. Kapoor helped my son and diagnosed him properly. He listens and asks questions and really cares. He has helped my son when no one else could! I would highly recommend.
    About Dr. Sunil Kapoor, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    • English
    • 1801852215
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
    • Children's National Med Center
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
