Dr. Sunil Kaushal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil Kaushal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Kaushal works at
Locations
-
1
Sunil K. Kaushal M.d. PC1100 S Linden Rd Ste 2, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 733-3194
-
2
Charter Endoscopy Center1144 Charter Dr, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 606-5000
-
3
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5000
-
4
Select Specialty Hospital-flint401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the warm personality of the receptionists to Dr. Kaushal, you know you are in safe hands. I am normally terrified of medical procedures however coming to this office I feel safe and well taken care of thanks to their helpfulness and being eager to find me a cure as soon as possible. Thank you for wanting to get me diagnosed so fast. I have been sick for a long time and coming here I know they will get me a quick answer. God bless this office. Even the patients that come in are so sweet. Such a medical gem in Flint. To find a caring and honest facility such as this one was such a blessing to me and many others. I would highly recommend them to anyone. 5 stars for sure, they know each case is different from the next and actually take the time to listen.
About Dr. Sunil Kaushal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1376597369
Education & Certifications
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
