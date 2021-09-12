See All Neurologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Sunil-Kumar Reddy, MD

Neurology
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sunil-Kumar Reddy, MD

Dr. Sunil-Kumar Reddy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at Tampa Neurology Associates in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Neurology Associates
    2919 W Swann Ave Ste 401, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-4841
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Tension Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Tension Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Sunil-Kumar Reddy, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1952368433
    Education & Certifications

    • Alleghany General Hospital
    Fellowship
    • Alleghany General Hospital
    Residency
    • Alleghany General Hospital
    Internship
    • Gandhi Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunil-Kumar Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy works at Tampa Neurology Associates in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Reddy’s profile.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

