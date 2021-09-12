Dr. Sunil-Kumar Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil-Kumar Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunil-Kumar Reddy, MD
Dr. Sunil-Kumar Reddy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Tampa Neurology Associates2919 W Swann Ave Ste 401, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 608-4841Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Reddy. He listens, is patient and compassionate. His office is very prompt to call in prescriptions when I ask and they are very personable. I never have to wait long for an appointment or the doctor. I would never hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Sunil-Kumar Reddy, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1952368433
Education & Certifications
- Alleghany General Hospital
- Alleghany General Hospital
- Alleghany General Hospital
- Gandhi Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.