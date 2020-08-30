Dr. Sunil Kurup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Kurup, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sunil Kurup, MD
Dr. Sunil Kurup, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Kurup works at
Dr. Kurup's Office Locations
Absolutely Thin15150 Preston Rd Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (972) 934-3231
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kurup is AWESOME! Takes a personal interest in his patients. Very knowledgeable and personable. He responds quickly when contacted and takes the time to explain things. How many doctors do that!? He has helped me and I appreciate it. I recommend him and his office highly.
About Dr. Sunil Kurup, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1952532988
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Kurup has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurup works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurup.
